Family of slain immigration officer demands victim’s missing body parts, invokes curses

The family of murdered immigration officer, Stephen King Amoah, has demanded that the suspects in his killing return his missing body parts before the funeral rites and burial can proceed.

Speaking to journalists after a hearing at the Adabraka District Court on Thursday, 4 September 2025, an aunt of the deceased revealed that the missing parts include his arms and legs, among others.

According to her, the family cannot perform the final rites without the full body, urging the suspects’ lawyer to ensure the missing parts are retrieved. She said:

We want the lawyer to know that his client must return the missing body parts, otherwise he and his family will feel our wrath. We cannot bury him without his arms and legs. We need the complete body to lay him to rest peacefully.

Earlier, the aunt carried out rituals by breaking eggs and invoking curses on those she believes are responsible for Amoah’s death. She named the prime suspect, Bright Aweh, and the second suspect, Thomas Zigah, also known as Nii Dzaase, insisting that the gods would punish them and anyone else connected to the crime.

Stephen King Amoah, was declared missing on 3 July 2025 after leaving home to meet a friend at Ashongman Estate. His charred body was discovered six days later, on 9 July, at Abuom Junction near Kwabenya. The discovery sparked a police manhunt that led to the arrest of the suspects.

