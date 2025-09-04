‘Every member of the Supreme Court will be sacked in 2029’ – Former NPP MP threatens

Former Member of Parliament for the Sekondi Constituency, Andrews Egyapa Mercer, has declared that a future New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would completely overhaul the Supreme Court by removing all its justices.

According to him, this stance is a direct response to the precedent set by President John Dramani Mahama, following his decision to dismiss Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo from office as Chief Justice.

Speaking on Adom TV, Mr Mercer expressed his disapproval of the President’s decision, though he noted he was not surprised given earlier statements from the current administration.

Supreme Court of Ghana

He remarked:

All of this began after the 2021 election petition, which their own National Chairman admitted had no merit. That was when they started branding the Supreme Court as an NPP-controlled institution and vowed to do exactly what they are now doing.

Mr Mercer described the petition against the former Chief Justice as “shambolic”, stressing that the government was determined to remove her despite caution from the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and other civil society groups.

He added:

I was not surprised, but when a new government comes into office, everybody at the Supreme Court will be sacked, and not only the justices. We pray the NPP comes to power, because of the actions of President Mahama and his government.

On Monday, 1 September, President Mahama, acting under Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed Justice Torkornoo from office with immediate effect. The decision followed the submission of a report by a Committee established under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition filed by Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

A statement issued by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that after assessing the petition and evidence, the Committee concluded that grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established, recommending her removal.