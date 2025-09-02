Ex-CJ Sophia Akuffo defends Gertrude Torkornoo, says allegations ‘lack gravity’

Former Chief Justice and member of the Council of State, Sophia Akuffo, has strongly defended Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo following her removal from office as Chief Justice.

According to Madam Akuffo, the allegations levelled against Justice Torkornoo did not have sufficient basis or, as she phrased it, the necessary “gravity” to justify such a drastic decision. She warned that the removal would have a grave impact on the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Speaking in an interview with TV3 on Tuesday, 2 September 2025, Madam Akuffo criticised the processes that led to Justice Torkornoo’s dismissal, describing them as a “rigmarole” unworthy of any Judge or Chief Justice.

She stated.

They lack the gravity that will lead to a grave outcome such as the removal of the head of an institution of justice. I pray to God that no Chief Justice, no Judge should go through this rigmarole again.

She further argued that Justice Torkornoo had not been afforded a fair hearing in the proceedings, noting that the process was conducted as though it were a treason trial.

“She did not get a fair trial. Even though it is not a trial strictly speaking, it was handled as though it were a treason trial,” Madam Akuffo said.

On Monday, 1 September, President John Dramani Mahama, acting in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed Justice Torkornoo from office with immediate effect. The decision followed the submission of a report by a Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that after evaluating the petition and evidence, the Committee determined that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established, thereby recommending her removal.

The decision has since triggered mixed reactions, with some sections of the public condemning it as an assault on the judiciary, while others insist that the process was constitutional.