Ghana’s next Chief Justice after removal of Gertrude Torkornoo revealed

Following the removal of former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, President John Dramani Mahama is expected to appoint the Acting Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, as the substantive head of Ghana’s judiciary.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, the most senior among the nine remaining justices of the Supreme Court, was appointed Acting Chief Justice on 22 April after the suspension of Justice Torkornoo.

On Monday, 1 September, President Mahama, acting in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed Justice Torkornoo from office with immediate effect. The decision followed the submission of a report by the Committee constituted under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition filed by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that after assessing the petition and evidence, the Committee determined that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established and therefore recommended her dismissal.

According to reports by The Law Platform, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie is expected to transition into the vacant position, following the suspension and subsequent removal of Justice Torkornoo by the President on the advice of the Justice Pwamang Committee of Inquiry.

His Lordship Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

In his capacity as Acting Chief Justice, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie has already overseen several reforms within the judiciary. These include changes to court officers at the Supreme Court Registry and adjustments in the leadership of the Ghana School of Law. Additionally, the banking arrangements at the Registry of the Supreme Court have been revised under his interim stewardship.

