‘We are mourning democracy’ – Afenyo-Markin reacts to removal of ex-CJ Torkornoo

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has strongly criticised President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to remove Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo, from office.

According to him, the move amounts to an attack on Ghana’s democracy, insisting that the country is “mourning democracy.”

Speaking to journalists while monitoring polling stations during the ongoing Akwatia by-election, Mr Afenyo-Markin questioned the committee’s report, arguing that it was incomplete.

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked:

We are mourning democracy. You claim that you have charges against the Chief Justice, so you are done with count one, but you have counts two and three not addressed, and then you dismiss the person? That is the work of the Pwamang Committee? That is what the committee did?

President Mahama, acting in accordance with Article 146(9) of the 1992 Constitution, removed Justice Torkornoo from office with immediate effect on Monday, 1 September.

The decision followed the submission of a report by a Committee set up under Article 146(6) to investigate a petition presented by a Ghanaian citizen, Mr Daniel Ofori.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement signed by the Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that after reviewing the petition and evidence, the Committee found that the grounds of stated misbehaviour under Article 146(1) had been established. It therefore recommended her removal.