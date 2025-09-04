Gbinyiri Clashes: Over 13,000 Ghanaians seek refuge in Côte d’Ivoire, Interior Minister confirms

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has confirmed that more than 13,000 Ghanaians have fled to neighbouring Côte d’Ivoire following violent clashes in Gbinyiri in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region.

According to the Minister, the conflict, which began on Sunday, 24 August, over a disputed parcel of land, has displaced residents across four regions, including Savannah, Upper West, Bono East, and other border communities.

He revealed that after consultations with authorities in Côte d’Ivoire, the Ghanaian government was officially informed that 13,253 displaced persons had crossed the border to seek refuge.

He stated:

The exact number communicated to us by the government of Côte d’Ivoire is 13,253. Our District Chief Executives and Municipal Chief Executives are in touch with them, and we are supporting them in every way possible.

Mr Muntaka assured that peace efforts were ongoing and disclosed that a committee would soon be established to investigate the clashes and propose long-term solutions.

He explained:

This morning, a delegation of Gonjaland leaders together with the Peace Council met the Yagbonwura. I am optimistic about the progress being made. By tomorrow or at least Monday, we will establish a committee to investigate the matter and recommend measures to prevent future conflicts.

The Minister further expressed concern about the humanitarian impact of the displacement, stressing the urgent need to resolve the situation before it affects farming and food security in the area.

He warned:

If we resolve this quickly, we can encourage all displaced persons to return home in time for the farming season. Many left behind their animals and farms, which are now unattended. A prolonged crisis will result in food insecurity in the region.