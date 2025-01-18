Heartbroken fetish priestess vows spiritual action against lover for cancelling wedding

A heartbroken fetish priestess has sworn to take spiritual action against her estranged lover after he allegedly called off their traditional wedding.

In a social media post, the fetish priestess, Komfo Ama Ataa, hurled various insults at her partner, central region based Tuanko FM presenter, Starboy Junior over the sudden wedding cancellation.

In the video, she is shown displaying items such as kente fabrics, jewellery, print fabrics, and many others in preparation for the traditional marriage. Komfo Ama expressed immense pain over the high expenses and efforts involved in preparing for the wedding, which was abruptly called off.

It is alleged that Starboy cancelled the said marriage due to his involvement with another woman.

Komfo Ama vowed to use spiritual means against Starboy for his actions, implying that bad luck and misfortune would befall him as her form of revenge. She also cursed the side piece involved in the scandal, wishing her nothing but misfortune and questioning how she, as a woman, could bring such harm to another woman.