EC to declare presidential election results at 4:30 PM today

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that it will officially declare the 2024 presidential election results today, Monday, 9th December 2024, at 4:30 PM. The declaration will take place at the EC’s Corporate Head Office in Accra, according to a communiqué titled “Let the Citizens Know.

Thus far, the EC has received results from 13 out of the 16 regions, with the collation of the remaining three regions expected to conclude shortly.

This follows the EC’s assurance to stakeholders and the public that the final results will be based solely on the pink sheets signed by party agents at all 40,650 polling stations nationwide. In a statement, the EC urged Ghanaians to remain patient as the collation process is finalised.

At a press briefing on Sunday, 8th December, the Director of Electoral Services explained the collation process, emphasising that pink sheets form the legal basis for determining the final results. He stated:

“The pink sheets, signed by the presiding officer and all party agents present, determine the final results. Nothing will change!”

“As you may be aware, polls across the country closed some 15 hours ago. Per law, at the close of polls, the ballots are counted at the polling station in the full view of party agents, the media, observers, and the public, and then documented on the pink sheets.

Meanwhile, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has conceded defeat and congratulated John Dramani Mahama, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as Ghana’s President-elect.

In a message lauded for promoting peace, Dr Bawumia remarked, “I called President Mahama and congratulated him. Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions.” He further urged citizens to respect the will of the people and work together for a united Ghana.

This election, held on 7th December, saw the NDC secure a commanding lead in parliamentary elections, described by Dr Bawumia as a “hands-down victory.” Despite reports of violence, including two fatalities, the Vice President’s concession is seen as a vital step in safeguarding Ghana’s democratic stability.

Stay tuned for the EC’s official declaration later today.