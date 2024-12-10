Must Read: Professor Kwasi Prempeh’s 20 interesting lessons from the 2024 election

The 2024 presidential and parliamentary election in Ghana was touted as one of the most crucial polls in the country’s history. The lead-up to the election did not disappoint, with predictions, prophecies, and controversies creating a charged atmosphere as the presidential candidates engaged in heated exchanges.

As expected, the December polls lived up to expectations, with the December 2nd special voting exercise setting the pace for what was anticipated to be a keenly contested race.

As December 7 drew nearer, the two traditional major political parties – the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) – both expressed confidence in winning the election.

Reality began to dawn after 6 pm on Saturday when counting commenced. The election which was expected to be a close race turned into a bloodbath for the NPP.

Just 24 hours after voting, and even before an official declaration by the Electoral Commission (EC), Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP’s presidential candidate, conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to the NDC candidate, John Dramani Mahama. In a media address on Sunday, 8 December, Dr Bawumia acknowledged his party’s internal collation of provisional results, which confirmed Mr Mahama’s decisive win. He stated that contesting the outcome would be unnecessary.

In a subsequent press briefing on Monday, 9 December, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa announced that, based on results from 267 out of the 276 constituencies in the 16 regions, Mahama received 6,328,397 votes (56.55%), while Dr Bawumia secured 4,657,304 votes (41.61%). This revealed a staggering gap of 1,671,093 votes.

Amid the jubilations, the Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Professor H. Kwasi Prempeh has outlined 20 lessons learned from the Saturday, 7 December elections.

20 lessons and gems of wisdom from the December 7, 2024 elections