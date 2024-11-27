Say no to election violence - Electoral Commission of Ghana urges youth

In a vibrant and impactful public education campaign, the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) is urging the nation’s youth to reject election violence as the country prepares for the upcoming general elections. This message was conveyed through a creative skit, blending humour and storytelling to resonate with young audiences while addressing a critical national issue.

The skit, performed by a talented cast of young actors, portrayed a fictional scenario in which a youth group leader incites members to engage in violence, ballot-snatching, and other criminal acts. It underscored the devastating consequences of such actions, including disrupted lives, destruction of property, loss of life, and the erosion of trust within communities. Through relatable characters and engaging dialogue, the performance highlighted the power of peaceful participation in safeguarding Ghana’s democracy.

The EC’s campaign comes at a crucial moment, as tensions often escalate during election seasons. By focusing on young people—the demographic most susceptible to influence or mobilisation during political disputes—the Commission seeks to inspire a commitment to peace and responsible citizenship.

Addressing a crowd in the skit, an actor portraying an EC spokesperson declared: “The future of Ghana lies in the hands of our youth. We urge you to reject violence and instead channel your energy into constructive actions that strengthen our democracy.”

The use of drama and storytelling demonstrates the EC’s innovative approach to public education. By tapping into a medium that resonates with young people, the skit delivers its message in a manner that is both memorable and easily shareable on social media platforms.

The campaign is part of a broader initiative by the EC to promote peaceful elections. Collaborations with community leaders, youth organisations, and social media influencers have been instrumental in amplifying the message. These partnerships aim to create a ripple effect, encouraging young Ghanaians to prioritise peace and unity over partisan conflicts.

The skit concludes with a powerful call to action. The actors, standing hand-in-hand, urge viewers to uphold Ghana’s legacy as a beacon of democracy in Africa, reciting: “Say No to Election Violence.”

As the elections draw closer, the EC’s campaign serves as a timely reminder of the importance of peace in ensuring free, fair, and credible elections. Initiatives like this equip Ghana’s youth to stand against violence and play a pivotal role in upholding the nation’s democratic ideals.