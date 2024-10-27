Samsung’s AI-powered innovations honored by consumer technology association

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in technology, announced that its newest products and services have been recognized by the prestigious CES® 2025 Innovation Awards, including four “Best of Innovation” winners, from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®.

These recognitions come two months ahead of CES® 2025 — the world’s largest and most influential technology event — and they highlight Samsung’s relentless commitment to pushing boundaries in consumer technology. With pioneering advancements in AI, sustainable design, and inclusive user experiences, Samsung continues to set the standard for the entire industry.

The CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition that honors outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology, recognizing top innovations across multiple categories and distinguishing the highest-rated in each field.

For Samsung, these awards also underscore the company’s broader vision for AI-enabled connectivity, customization, and convenience across its ecosystem of powerful smart devices — from smartphones and tablets to home appliances, TVs, wearables, software, services, and more — as well as semiconductor solutions which are unlocking limitless possibilities for the future.

In particular, the Samsung Visual Display Business earned 16 innovation awards with three Best of Innovation winners. This includes honors for several Samsung screens, such as the latest flagship OLED TV. Plus, Samsung received recognition for outstanding AI features designed to make your day simpler, more dynamic, and more connected than ever before. The Digital Appliances (DA) Business was also recognized for its home-centered innovation, winning multiple awards for products that elevate the user experience by comprehensively boosting convenience.

Attendees of CES® 2025 in Las Vegas from Jan. 7-10 will be able to see Samsung’s full lineup of AI-powered smart products, which have been reimagined to shape a more sustainable and accessible world, bridging the best of tech and lifestyle.

Galaxy Buds3 Pro Takes Home Best of Innovation Award for Headphones & Personal Audio

The Galaxy Buds3 Pro was named the Best of Innovation winner in Headphones & Personal Audio for its premium sound, adaptive noise control, and sleek appearance. As a whole, the Galaxy Buds3 series was designed to deliver premium audio experiences with a new computational approach while still ensuring a comfortable fit, and it incorporates Galaxy AI, allowing users to listen to lectures or speeches translated directly through their Galaxy Buds removing language and communication barriers — all without the need for a screen.

Highlighted CES 2025 Innovation Award Honorees

Galaxy AI for Imaging – Samsung is integrating AI across all its connected technologies, starting with Galaxy AI on mobile devices to deliver real and innovative benefits to users such as powerful mobile editing and creativity tools. For example, ProVisual Engine, a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools, transforms the way users capture and edit content, allowing them to instantly and effortlessly refine a photo with automatic recommendations like Edit Suggestion or Generative Edit.

Galaxy Z Fold6 for Gaming & eSports – The Galaxy Z Fold6, the slimmest, lightest, and most durable Galaxy Z series foldable ever, is optimized for portability while bringing powerful performance thanks to the most advanced Snapdragon mobile processor and an upgraded cooling system.

Galaxy Tab S10 Series for Computer Hardware & Components – This is Samsung’s first tablet series to be purposefully built for AI. The premium hardware includes 14.6-inch and 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays — the ideal canvas for the intuitive S Pen bundled with both models.

Galaxy Watch7 for Fashion Tech – The Galaxy Watch7 is designed to boost everyday wellness by offering personalized workouts and preventative health monitoring features.

10.7Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM for Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps – Samsung has developed the industry's first 12nm-class LPDDR5X DRAM supporting the industry’s fastest speed of up to 10.7 gigabits-per-second (Gbps).

Exynos W1000 for Fashion Tech – Designed for smartwatches and wearables, the Exynos W1000 processor runs demanding applications smoothly and delivers vivid 3D graphics with its dedicated GPU. It enhances user experience with faster app loading and an always-on display that uses minimal battery power.

All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) for Imaging – Samsung's All Lenses on Prism (ALoP) is a next-generation telephoto camera solution that places lenses directly on the prism, enhancing brightness and reducing noise. This innovative design also reduces the camera bump, allowing for a sleeker, more aesthetic design.