Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (15–19 September)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. ‘No convicted hardened criminals will be accepted’ – Ablakwa on US deportations

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has assured Ghanaians that no convicted or hardened criminals will be admitted into the country under the agreement to receive deported West Africans from the United States of America. According to him, all potential deportees will undergo independent vetting and background checks to ensure they pose no security threat before being accepted into Ghana. Speaking during the Government Accountability Series on Monday, 15 September, Mr Ablakwa explained that the agreement reflects Ghana’s commitment to human rights and Pan-African solidarity, while also acknowledging that some deportees had been detained in harsh and distressing conditions.

2. Galamsey: Catholic Bishops urge President Mahama to urgently declare state of emergency

The Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference has called on President John Mahama to urgently declare a state of emergency in areas ravaged by illegal mining, citing the poisoning of water bodies and the destruction of forest reserves. In a statement dated Monday, 15 September, and signed by its President, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Conference described illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, as a national security threat and a “cancer in the national soul.” Their demand comes amid public agitation over President Mahama’s earlier remarks at a Presidential Media Encounter on 10 September, where he expressed reluctance to declare a state of emergency in tackling the menace.

3. Government to permanently station soldiers in 44 galamsey hotspots

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has announced that government will permanently deploy soldiers to forty-four areas identified as galamsey hotspots. He explained that the decision reflects the administration’s renewed commitment to protecting Ghana’s water bodies and forest reserves, as illegal mining continues to pose severe environmental and social challenges. Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Tuesday, 16 September, Kwakye Ofosu stressed that this new approach would ensure a stronger and more sustainable fight against galamsey, amid growing public calls for the declaration of a state of emergency.

4. Full details of reliefs sought by former CJ Torkonoo in suit to quash her removal

Former Chief Justice of Ghana, Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkonoo, has filed an application at the Accra High Court challenging her recent removal from office. In her certiorari application filed on 17 September 2025, she is asking the court to declare that the Warrant of Removal issued by the President on 1 September 2025, which dismissed her as Chief Justice and as a Justice of the Superior Court of Judicature, is unlawful, null, void and of no effect.

5. 11 West Africans deported from US drag Ghana government to court over alleged rights breaches

Eleven West African nationals, including citizens of Nigeria, Liberia, Togo, The Gambia, and Mali, have filed a lawsuit against the government of Ghana, alleging unlawful detention after being deported from the United States. The applicants argue that their fundamental rights were breached, noting that they had previously secured protection against removal through American immigration courts. According to a report by Starrfm.com.gh, the case has been filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court in Accra. The Attorney General, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service have all been named as respondents.

