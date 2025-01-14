Lesser-known sports that the government must invest in for development 

In Ghana, sports have long been perceived differently across gender lines—once seen as risky for women and recreational for men.

Over the years, the country has never lacked talent in sports; however, consistent underinvestment has hindered the development of many disciplines beyond mainstream activities like football and boxing.

Pulse Ghana Sports explores three lesser-known sports that demand government support to unlock their potential.

Swimming

Swimming remains one of the least popular sports in Ghana, overshadowed by football and boxing. Despite limited achievements, athletes like Abeiku Jackson, the national record holder, and Jason Arthur have showcased the potential for excellence in the discipline.

With Ghana's extensive coastline and numerous schools with access to water facilities, government investment in swimming could nurture more talents and position the nation for competitive success on global stages.

Table Tennis

In the early 2000s, table tennis enjoyed significant popularity in Ghana, attracting competitive players nationwide. However, the sport faced a decline between 2005 and 2009, halting its progress.

Athletes like Derek Abrefa have recently sparked hope for its revival, but limited resources and funding have stifled its resurgence. Strategic investment in table tennis could reignite its vibrancy and enable Ghana to compete internationally.

Arm Wrestling

Since the establishment of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation in 2016 by broadcast journalist Charles Osei Asibey, the sport has gained considerable momentum. Ghanaian arm wrestlers have won numerous medals, demonstrating the country’s potential in this discipline.

However, despite their success, arm wrestling has received minimal government support. Increased funding and promotion could propel the sport to even greater heights, attracting more participants and international recognition.

The need for investment

For Ghana to diversify its sports portfolio and develop untapped talent, the government must allocate resources to these under-represented disciplines.