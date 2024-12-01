NPP vs NDC: Which party has better policies for Ghana's sports? Here's the breakdown

Ghana will decide in a few days as the country goes to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2024, to elect a president and members of parliament for the next four days.

The two main parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have both launched their manifestoes to outline their key policies and promises on different sectors of the economy to convince the good people of Ghana to cast their votes in favour of them.

One key sector of importance to Ghanaians is the sports fraternity, especially considering how the Black Stars have been run to the ground in the last couple of years.

So, what is the NPP and NDC’s vision to revive sports in the country? And which of them has better policies when it comes to sports development? Below is what both parties have pledged to do when elected into power come December 7.

NPP Sports Policies

Key points from NPP’s manifesto on sports development:

Tax Incentives: NPP proposes using tax incentives to encourage private sector investments in sports, tourism, and creative arts.

Sports Development Fund: The party plan to establish a fund to develop sports infrastructure, talent, and grassroots programmes, including the revival of Colts football and local leagues.

Football Pitches: The manifesto highlights the need to upgrade football pitches to international standards and continue building AstroTurfs in every constituency to support juvenile football.

Operation Olympics Glory: NPP promises a programme to prepare athletes for the 2028 Olympics, along with support for the Ghana Premier League, including a Sports Employment Module for clubs.

Support for Clubs: They vow to provide a bus for each Ghana Premier League club and construct six 5,000-seater stadiums for the new regions.

Ghana School Sports Secretariat: The manifesto includes plans to create more opportunities for youth in sports and collaborate with international bodies like the NBA and NFL to make Ghana a hub for emerging sports in Africa.

NDC Sports Policies

Key points from NDC's manifesto on sports development:

Financial Support for Footballers: The party plans to increase financial support for footballers at all levels, including Colts, Division One and Two, and the Ghana Premier League, by enhancing their salaries and providing additional allowances.

Facility Refurbishment: Immediate upgrades will be made to pitches, tracks, and other facilities at national stadiums in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, and Sekondi to meet FIFA standards.

International Standard Stadia: The NDC intends to continue its policy of establishing state-of-the-art stadia in all regions across the country.

Multi-purpose Sports Facilities: New multi-purpose sports facilities will be built to encourage regional sporting events and inter-school competitions, fostering talent development.

Equitable Investment in National Teams: There will be a focus on investing equally in various national teams, including women’s football, parasports, juvenile teams, and lesser-known sports.

Modern Sports University: The NDC plans to upgrade the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) Sports College into a modern sports university, offering training in sports science, sports medicine, and sports management/administration across multiple campuses in Ghana.

Sports Centres of Excellence: Establishment of Sports Centres of Excellence in the northern, middle, and southern zones, in collaboration with universities and the private sector, to enhance sports training and development.

Support for National Athletes: The party will provide consistent support for national athletes to compete internationally and develop post-competition careers, including pension schemes.

Scholarships and Sports Academies: Scholarships will be offered to promising sports talents, and sports academies will be established in partnership with the private sector.