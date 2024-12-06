The Ghana Police Service has questioned the Electoral Commission’s (EC) District Electoral Officer (DEO) in Afadjato South of the Volta Region over alleged breach of protocols on the transportation of election materials.

In a statement dated 6th December and signed by Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman (Operations), the EC confirmed:

The Electoral Commission wishes to inform the General Public that Officers of the Ghana Police Service yesterday questioned the Commission's District Electoral Officer (DEO) of the Afadjato South in the Volta Region for transporting Election Materials in a private vehicle without Police escort. The Police subsequently took custody of the items.

The EC indicated that internal investigations would be conducted alongside cooperation with the police to determine the facts. The statement also reiterated:

The policy of the Commission is for its Officers to transport all Election Materials in official vehicles with Police escort where necessary. The Commission will conduct its own internal investigations while also cooperating with the Police in their investigations.

Despite the breach, the EC assured the public that the incident would not compromise the integrity of the December 7 elections in the Afadjato South Constituency.

Though the Officer breached the policy of the Commission, the actions of the Officer will not in any way compromise the elections in the Afadjato South Constituency,