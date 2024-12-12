Coalition of CSOs outlines 8 key demands to President-elect John Mahama

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) working on extractives, anti-corruption, and good governance has outlined eight key demands to President-elect John Dramani Mahama. The group has called for the cancellation of the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal, the termination of the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) contract, and the intensification of efforts to combat illegal mining, among other reforms.

In a letter dated 11 December 2024, addressed to the President-elect, the coalition emphasised that these measures would enhance transparency, combat corruption, and improve resource management in the country.

The coalition includes the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI), Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC), iWatch Africa, Revenue Mobilisation Africa (RMA), Third World Network-Africa (TWN-Africa), IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Centre for Extractives and Development Africa (CEDA), Institute of Energy Security (IES), and the Human Environment and Livelihoods Platform Foundation (HELP Foundation Africa).

In their correspondence, the groups reiterated their commitment to supporting the incoming administration in building a better Ghana. The detailed demands of the coalition are as follows:

1. Terminate the Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML) Contract

The coalition highlighted that the ongoing SML contract has redirected millions of Ghana Cedis into private hands without delivering adequate value to the nation. They urged the President-elect to terminate this agreement, which would seal significant revenue leakages and restore public confidence in financial management practices.

2. Abolish the Agyapa Royalties Deal and Review the Mineral Income Investment Fund (MIIF) Act

The CSOs requested the permanent termination of the Agyapa Royalties Deal, which they argued threatens Ghana’s mineral wealth and has faced widespread public rejection. Although the outgoing administration suspended its implementation, the coalition emphasised the need to amend the MIIF Act to enforce stringent transparency and accountability measures in the management of mineral revenue investments.

3. Reform the Energy Sector

The coalition called for reduced political interference in state-owned enterprises (SOEs) within the energy sector, particularly the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and Ghana Gas. They urged the President-elect to prioritise leadership stability, operational efficiency, and the resolution of persistent challenges in the energy distribution value chain, which have undermined the sector’s performance and profitability.

4. Combat Illegal Mining and Strengthen Environmental Governance

The coalition demanded the repeal of the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462). They urged the enforcement of existing mining laws, investigation into the allocation of mineral licences in forest reserves, and the prosecution of politically exposed persons and traditional leaders implicated in illegal mining. Additionally, they called for a comprehensive strategy to ensure sound environmental governance and safeguard forests, rivers, and ecosystems for future generations.

5. Enhance Anti-Corruption Measures across All Sectors

The groups advocated for improved transparency in procurement processes to prevent inflated contracts and insider dealings. They also recommended strengthening oversight institutions such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to independently investigate and prosecute corruption cases. Public officials should be required to transparently declare their assets and comply with Ghana’s asset declaration laws.

6. Deliver on the Commitment to Run a Lean Government

The CSOs urged President-elect Mahama to fulfil his promise of running a lean and efficient government that minimises waste and redirects public resources towards productive sectors.

Prioritise Inclusive Governance

The coalition called for the inclusion of civil society and citizen groups as key stakeholders in decision-making processes. They stressed the importance of equitable resource distribution to address regional disparities and promote inclusive development. Additionally, they recommended repealing the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act, 2017 (Act 947) to release funds earmarked for specific developmental purposes.

Early Identification and Ringfencing of Resources for Key Priorities

The CSOs advised the President-elect to identify key economic and social investment priorities early in his administration and to ensure the necessary resources are ringfenced to address them effectively.