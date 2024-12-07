‘My victory is obvious’ - Mahama as he casts ballot in Bole

The Presidential Candidate of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has cast his vote in the ongoing general election in the Bole Bamboi constituency of the Savannah Region.
Dressed in a white shirt and cap, and accompanied by his daughter, the MP for the area, Yusif Sulemana, as well as party supporters, Mahama first cast his ballot for the presidential election and then did the same for the parliamentary election.
Speaking to the media after observing the exercise, he expressed satisfaction with the process and confidence that he would be elected as Ghana’s next President.
He stated:
This is one election that almost everybody can see what the result is going to be. Other elections have been not as obvious, but with this one, everybody can tell the direction in which it's going. And that's because of the abysmal performance of the Bawumia/Akufo-Addo government. The situation of our economy, the hardship people are facing, the increasing unemployment and all the difficulties Ghanaians are going through.
They want somebody who's more experienced, who knows how to run things, to come and take over and rescue this country.
The former President also expressed confidence in securing a parliamentary majority for the NDC, projecting over 150 seats for the party.
Earlier, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC’s vice-presidential candidate, also cast her vote at the M.A. JHS A polling station in Komenda.
She urged Ghanaians to vote for change, emphasising the significance of their votes in driving the necessary transformation for the country.