The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to hold the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye (popularly known as Nana B), accountable under the law if the NDC wins the 2024 elections.

Mahama accused Nana B and other NPP operatives of engaging in a campaign of misinformation to deceive voters ahead of the 7th December presidential and parliamentary elections.

His remarks came in response to the recent arrest of Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, who allegedly disseminated false information, including urging voters to cast their ballots on different dates.

Speaking at the NDC’s final campaign rally held at Zurak Park in Madina on Thursday, 5th December 2024, Mahama declared:

We are all voting on December 7. Some NPP members tried to mislead Ghanaians, and that is a criminal offence. But criminal offences don’t have an expiry date. When the NDC comes to power, we will jail them. In Ghana’s law, it is a crime to mislead voters, so everyone who was involved will face the law.

Mahama also urged voters to remain vigilant while casting their ballots to prevent any irregularities.

In addition, the former president reiterated his commitment to combating corruption under a future NDC administration. He accused the NPP government, led by President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, of mismanaging the economy and undermining vital sectors.

He stated:

I'm committed to waging a relentless war on corruption, Operation Return All the Loot. This operation will be implemented with dedicated zeal to retrieve the stolen monies and properties for our country's development and for the benefit of our young people. I'll fight corruption to restore integrity and fairness, which are two critical ingredients missing from the government of Akufo-Addo and Bawumia.