No hiding place for troublemakers - IGP issues stern warning ahead of 2024 election

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has issued a strong warning to individuals planning to foment trouble before, during, or after Ghana’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on 7 December. As the Chairman of the National Election Security Taskforce (NESTF), Dr Dampare pledged his unwavering commitment to preserving the nation’s peace and ensuring a free and fair electoral process.

Speaking at a high-level meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday, 19 November 2024, the IGP expressed confidence in the extensive security measures in place.

You’ve seen that all other elections, including the recent assembly elections in this country, have been very peaceful. You’ve also seen that the internal elections of all political parties have been conducted peacefully. Moreover, instances of isolated violence have been dealt with mercilessly and in accordance with the law, with perpetrators being arrested and prosecuted.

Dr Dampare revealed that the security plan for the 2024 General Elections is the result of two years of meticulous preparation. Describing it as a blueprint for election security and the first of its kind in Ghana’s history, he noted that the framework addresses immediate needs while setting a standard for the next three decades.

He firmly stated that the election taskforce would act decisively to maintain order on Election Day:

We will de-escalate where necessary. But when we must be ruthless in enforcing the law within the bounds of the rule of law, we will stop at nothing. And I repeat, we will engage when needed, de-escalate when appropriate, but enforce the law to the letter when required.

The IGP also disclosed that the police are working closely with the Electoral Commission (EC) to enhance security at collation centres.

We are collaborating with the EC to establish standardised collation centres where security will be paramount. This will address the challenges we’ve faced in the past—disorderly centres where everyone demands attention and chaos reigns. We are finalising plans to ensure such disorganisation becomes a thing of the past.