24 hours later, bus donated by GFA to Hohoe United undergoes repairs at ‘fitter’ shop

A bus donated to Hohoe United FC by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is already undergoing repairs, just a day after it was handed over.

The vehicle broke down en route to the club’s camp and is currently being serviced at a fitting shop in Avenor.

The GFA distributed nine buses on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, during a ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium, fulfilling a promise made by GFA President Kurt Okraku during the 29th Ordinary Congress in Kumasi. The beneficiaries included:

Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs FC

New Edubiase United FC

Okwawu United FC

Young Apostles FC

Techiman Heroes FC

Basake Holy Stars FC

Vision FC

Hohoe United FC

Victory Club Warriors FC

Reports from Joy Sports suggest that Hohoe United’s bus broke down due to its condition, sparking criticism from football enthusiasts. Many have questioned why the GFA opted to provide older buses, with photos circulating online showing visible wear and tear.

Gratitude amidst criticism

Despite the backlash, some clubs have expressed gratitude for the GFA's efforts. Nana Kwame Dankwah, General Manager of Okwawu United, shared a different perspective, defending the buses’ usability during an interview on Asempa FM.

I personally drove the bus. It’s not a brand-new vehicle, but the interior isn’t as bad as some pictures circulating on social media suggest. We at Okwawu United are grateful to the GFA.

The need for improvement