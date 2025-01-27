AC Milan manager and player in heated fight after dramatic win (Video)

Things got heated after AC Milan’s dramatic comeback 3-2 victory over Parma on Sunday.
Manager Sergio Conceição and defender Davide Calabria had to be separated by the bench as the team celebrated two last-gasp goals to edge over Parma at home.
Calabria, who had been substituted earlier, was upset about something and tried confronting the coach before his teammates and staff intervened to stop him.
After the incident, Conceição brushed it off as a moment of adrenaline and passion.
He stated:
I live the matches and in terms of how I live them and how I feel them there is a lot of passion and desire to win. In the end, there was a little extra adrenaline, I was talking about a game situation with Davide, and in my opinion, there was one too many words spoken.
The players know that they are all important to me, like a family. If I'm at a restaurant and my son does something I don't like, I'll tell him, there's no hypocrisy. It wasn't nice to see, but in football it's okay. We are not in church.
Calabria has had a challenging start to the season having lost the captaincy to goalkeeper Mike Maignan. He made his fourth league start this campaign and was hooked for Luka Jovic three minutes before the away side restored their lead.
Calabria's reaction
Calabria told broadcaster DAZN that he wants to put this campaign's struggles behind him and focus on helping the team.
It is not a positive year like others have been. There are situations that are not simple, even private and personal ones that nobody is aware of. I don't even want to talk about it too much. I want to end this season in the best possible way for the good of the team which is the thing I care about the most, even more than myself sometimes.
Honestly, I'm thinking about staying focused on that, having grown up with this shirt. Then there are situations like today that can happen but they are part of the journey.
He has lost in place to former Tottenham right-back Emerson Royal and will be facing more competition with the arrival of Kyle Walker.