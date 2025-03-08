Barcelona vs Osasuna Postponed: Key reasons behind the La Liga match cancellation

The La Liga fixture scheduled for Saturday, March 8, between Barcelona and Osasuna has been postponed.

The match was to take place at Estadi Lluís Companys, Barcelona's home ground, but has been called off due to unforeseen circumstances.

Reasons for the postponement

The cancellation of the Barcelona vs. Osasuna match follows the tragic passing of a key individual associated with the Barcelona locker room.

The unfortunate incident occurred earlier today, prompting the Barcelona players to request a postponement of the game.

The individual in question is Carles Miñarro Garcia, the first-team doctor, who passed away in the evening.

Barcelona issued an official statement on their social media platforms, confirming the heartbreaking news and paying tribute to Dr. Garcia, who had been an integral part of the club since the 2017-18 season.

FC Barcelona is deeply saddened to announce the passing of first-team doctor Carles Miñarro Garcia this evening. For this reason, the match between FC Barcelona and CA Osasuna has been postponed to a later date. The FC Barcelona Board of Directors and all staff extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

The announcement was made at the stadium, where thousands of fans had already gathered in anticipation of the match.

The sudden nature of the incident was evident, as Barcelona had already revealed their lineup for the game.