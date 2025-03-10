Jerry Afriyie hit brace for CD Lugo in a 'tearful' defeat in his first league start

Ghanaian teen sensation Jerry Afriyie made a remarkable impact in his first league start for CD Lugo, scoring a brace in a hard-fought 3-2 defeat against Barakaldo C.F. in the Spanish Primera Federación.

Despite the loss, the 18-year-old’s performance was a standout moment, showcasing his immense talent and potential.

In just his second appearance for the club, Afriyie announced his arrival in spectacular fashion, netting two goals within six minutes.

His efforts briefly gave CD Lugo the lead, though the team ultimately succumbed to a late comeback from the hosts.

The young forward first restored parity for CD Lugo in the 9th minute, canceling out Barakaldo’s early 3rd-minute opener.

Demonstrating his composure and clinical finishing, Afriyie struck again just six minutes later to put his side ahead 2-1.

However, Barakaldo mounted a spirited fightback, with Víctor Isuskiza equalising in the 70th minute and Santiago Pablo sealing the win with a dramatic late goal five minutes from time.

Afriyie’s performance, despite the defeat, has already made him a key figure for CD Lugo as they battle to avoid relegation.

His ability to deliver under pressure and his natural goal-scoring instinct have quickly endeared him to fans and teammates alike.

What’s next for Afriyie?

The young star, who won a gold medal at the African Games, is now poised to take the next step in his burgeoning career.

Afriyie is expected to be named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

His inclusion would mark another milestone in his rapid rise, following his debut for the Black Stars during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where he scored against Niger.