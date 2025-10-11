Benjamin Asare pays tribute to Shatta Wale ahead of the Ghana vs Comoros clash [Video]

Black Stars goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has once again demonstrated his deep admiration for Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale ahead of Ghana’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros.

The Hearts of Oak shot-stopper unveiled a bold new haircut in honour of the “SM” boss, featuring Shatta Wale’s iconic hand gesture and the inscription “SM 4 Lyf” neatly shaved into the side of his head.

In a video trending on social media, Asare proudly showed off his fresh look, complete with well-groomed dreadlocks, as he geared up for Sunday’s decisive encounter at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A passionate supporter of the Shatta Movement, Asare has consistently been seen flashing the SM sign during and after matches for both the Black Stars and Hearts of Oak. He has openly credited Shatta Wale’s music as his source of inspiration, revealing that he listens to the artist’s songs before games to stay focused and composed.

The Bigger Picture

The Black Stars will host Comoros in a decisive 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium. Ghana currently sits on 22 points from 9 matches and needs just a draw to secure qualification for their fifth World Cup appearance.

Head coach Otto Addo and his men are determined to make a strong statement after missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Comoros, who are yet to lose to Ghana in recent meetings, will be looking to frustrate the Black Stars and end their campaign on a high when they meet on Sunday evening in Accra.