World Cup qualifiers: Ghana vs Comoros - Preview, Key Stats, Line-ups & Prediction

The Black Stars of Ghana are set for a high-stakes clash against Comoros in their final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening. With just a draw needed to secure their ticket to the global showpiece in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Match Preview

Four-time African champions Ghana, having narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, are determined to make amends on the global stage. Under the tactical guidance of Otto Addo, the team has shown remarkable consistency and fighting spirit throughout the qualifiers.

At 49, Addo is on the verge of history, poised to become the first Ghanaian coach to guide the Black Stars to the World Cup, following his earlier stint at the 2022 edition in Qatar. Ghana have been impressive, collecting 22 points from nine matches — winning seven, drawing one, and losing one — while netting 22 goals in the process.

However, there’s unfinished business. The Black Stars suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Comoros in the reverse fixture, and Sunday’s encounter offers a perfect chance for redemption and celebration in front of a packed Accra crowd.

Comoros’ Challenge

Comoros, under Coach Stefano Cusin, have endured a challenging qualification campaign, earning 15 points from nine games — four wins, three draws, and two defeats. Despite being mathematically out of contention for the World Cup, they will aim to end their journey on a high note and spoil Ghana’s celebrations.

Cusin’s side are known for their tactical discipline and counter-attacking strength. Though their World Cup dream has ended, the Comorians remain unpredictable and could pose a threat if Ghana underestimates them.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 4

Ghana Wins: 1

Comoros Wins: 2

Draws: 1

Probable Lineups

Ghana: Asare; Djiku, Salisu, Mensah, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Partey, Issahaku; Semenyo, Ayew, Kudus

Comoros: Ben Boina; Boura, M'Dahoma, Bakari, Toibibou, Mohamed, Said, M'Chamgama, Youssouf, Salemani, Maolida

Prediction

The Black Stars have momentum, home advantage, and history on their side. With Otto Addo’s men showing improved chemistry and defensive stability, Ghana are strong favourites to get the result they need. Comoros, while compact and energetic, may struggle to contain the attacking trio of Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Fatawu Issahaku.

Expect Ghana to dominate possession and create multiple chances as they look to seal their fifth World Cup qualification in style.

