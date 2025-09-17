Champions League: Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid – Preview, H2H, Line-ups & Prediction

Anfield prepares for another electrifying European night as Liverpool hosts Atlético Madrid in a highly anticipated Champions League clash.

The Reds, under Arne Slot, are flying high with a perfect domestic start and an impeccable European home record, while Diego Simeone’s Atlético arrive with their trademark resilience and a history of frustrating Liverpool on the big stage.

With both sides eager to make a statement in the group, this fixture promises intensity, drama, and fine margins.

Each win has come with late drama, including Mohamed Salah’s stoppage-time penalty against Burnley that preserved their perfect record of 12 points and first place in the league.

At Anfield, the Reds remain a formidable force in Europe, boasting 14 straight UEFA home wins, scoring at least twice in 13 of those fixtures. Following last season’s disappointing last-16 elimination to PSG, they are determined to go deeper in this year’s Champions League.

Atlético Madrid, led by Diego Simeone, enter their 13th consecutive UCL campaign with their trademark defensive discipline. Under Simeone, they have kept clean sheets in 42% of European matches. Despite a slow La Liga start, their recent 2-0 victory over Villarreal suggests they are regaining form at the right time.

Historically, Atlético have been a difficult opponent for Liverpool, losing only once in their first six meetings. However, the Reds secured both group-stage victories in the 2021/22 season and have since won four straight games against Spanish opposition in Europe.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 6

Liverpool Wins: 2

Atlético Madrid Wins: 2

Draws: 2

Liverpool Predicted Line-up

Alisson; Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

Atlético Madrid Predicted Line-up

Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Barrios, Koke, González; Griezmann, Sørloth

Prediction

With Liverpool’s relentless form and dominance at Anfield, they enter as favourites. However, Atlético’s defensive resilience and counter-attacking threat led by Antoine Griezmann cannot be underestimated. Expect a tight contest, with Liverpool edging it narrowly.