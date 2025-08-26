Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scores brace as FC Aarau cruise past Stade Lausanne

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh produced a stellar performance on Monday night, scoring a superb brace to inspire FC Aarau to a commanding 3-0 win over Stade Lausanne in the Swiss Challenge League.

The victory propelled Aarau to the summit of the table, maintaining their flawless start to the season.

The 24-year-old forward, who joined Aarau this summer after parting ways with FC Zurich, has quickly rediscovered his sharpness in front of goal. His double took his tally to four goals in just five appearances for the club.

Barnieh opened the scoring in the 22nd minute with a composed finish that set Aarau on their way at the Stade Brügglifeld.

He struck again in the 63rd minute, sealing the win with another clinical effort to cap off a Man of the Match performance.

Teammate Valon Fazliu added a third in stoppage time—his fifth goal of the campaign—putting the result beyond doubt and extending Aarau’s unbeaten run to five matches.

After the game, a delighted Barnieh shared his excitement on social media with a focused message:

Plus three points. We keep going.

The result leaves Aarau four points clear at the top after closest challengers Vaduz were held to a 1-1 draw by Neuchâtel Xamax. Vaduz fell behind to Koro Koné’s early strike before Ronaldo Dantas Fernandes salvaged a point late on.