Fiorentina agree €6m deal to sign Tariq Lamptey from Brighton

Italian Serie A side Fiorentina have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth around €6 million, with additional performance-related bonuses.

The 24-year-old defender is expected to pen a four-year contract and travel to Italy this weekend to complete the move.

At Fiorentina, Lamptey is set to serve primarily as a backup to Brazilian right wing-back Dodo, though his versatility allows him to feature on either flank when needed.

The transfer represents a fresh chapter for Lamptey, whose recent years at Brighton have been hindered by recurring injuries.

Since joining the Seagulls from Chelsea in 2020, he has made over 100 appearances, gaining recognition as a dynamic and adaptable full-back.

Despite being restricted to just 15 Premier League appearances last season due to fitness setbacks, Lamptey still managed to contribute two goals and several assists.

His absence from Brighton’s early-season squads this campaign further signalled a likely exit, ultimately paving the way for the move to Florence.

Now preparing for life in Serie A, Lamptey faces the challenge of re-establishing himself at the top level and making a meaningful impact on Fiorentina’s campaign.

On the international stage, Lamptey has been named in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Mali in early September.