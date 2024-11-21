GFA dissolves Black Stars management committee

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has dissolved the Black Stars management committee following the senior men's national team's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ghana failed to win all six of their qualifying group matches, thereby missing out on the tournament in Morocco.

At the Accra Sports Stadium on Monday, November 18, 2024, Addo's team lost their final match against Niger 2-1.

There was a lot of outrage about the bad run of games, and many people demanded restructuring of the national team.

While some called for the resignation of the coach and GFA president, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, others demanded the dissolution of the team’s management.

The GFA held an Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, and one of the decisions was to dissolve the management committee.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the GFA today.

Immediate dissolution of the Management Committee of the senior national football team, the Black Stars. In doing so, we sincerely thank the members of the Committee for their service to Ghana Football over the years.

Meanwhile, the Association has announced a football retreat with key stakeholders to find solutions for the national team’s struggles.

Given the passion and concern shown by members and stakeholders of Ghana Football as well as the general public, the GFA shall hold a Ghana Football Retreat to which members and all stakeholders shall be invited.

Members and stakeholders such as SWAG and the Media, National Sports Authority, PFAG, former captains and players, coaches, supporters, Football enthusiasts, Sports-related professionals (Medics, Economists, Marketers, etc), and Opinion leaders (including traditional rulers) will be invited to the Retreat.

The Ministries of Sports, Finance, and Education, and key Authorities such as Ghana Revenue Authority and Ghana Tourism Authority will be represented.