Ghana’s relay team narrowly miss medal at World Athletics Championships [Video]

Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team came heartbreakingly close to winning a historic medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, finishing fourth in a thrilling final.

The quartet of Ibrahim Fuseini, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu clocked 37.93 seconds, just behind the Netherlands who snatched bronze with a national record of 37.81 seconds.

Ghana’s 4x100m relay team

The United States, led by sprint star Noah Lyles and teammates Christian Coleman, Kenneth Bednarek, and Courtney Lindsey, stormed to victory with a world-leading 37.29 seconds. Canada, anchored by Olympic champion Andre De Grasse, claimed silver in a season’s best of 37.55 seconds. Germany (38.29s), Japan (38.35s) and France (38.58s) completed the top finishers, while Australia failed to finish.

Team Ghana achieved national record

The result comes after Ghana stunned the athletics world in the heats, when they stormed to victory with a new national record of 37.79 seconds. That time not only secured their place in the final but also showed their growing reputation on the global sprinting stage.

Fuseini, Azamati, Joe Paul, and Saminu produced a flawless display in qualifying, with slick baton exchanges and impressive speed. Their heat-winning run placed them ahead of the Netherlands (37.95s) and hosts Japan (38.07s), setting up a showdown with some of the sport’s giants.

Although they narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the final, Ghana’s performance has been hailed as a landmark achievement. It highlights the hard work of the athletes and their coaching team, while also raising expectations for future competitions.

For many fans, the team’s rise is a sign of Ghana’s emerging power in sprint relays, and with more experience, they could soon turn narrow misses into medals on the world stage.

