I think Mohammed Kudus is a Brazilian - Richarlison

Tottenham forward Richarlison has lavished praise on new teammate Mohammed Kudus, describing the Ghanaian international as “Brazilian” after a stunning Premier League debut.
Kudus provided two assists in Spurs’ emphatic 3-0 victory over Burnley in their season opener under Thomas Frank, linking up superbly with Richarlison, who netted twice before Brennan Johnson wrapped up the win with a 66th-minute strike.
Signed from West Ham United this summer for a reported £54.5 million, Kudus made an immediate impact, showing why Spurs moved quickly to secure his services.
His deliveries for both of Richarlison’s goals underlined his creativity, but it was the Brazilian’s spectacular second strike, an overhead kick that left Burnley debutant Martin Dubravka helpless, that stole the headlines.
Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Richarlison could not hide his admiration.
I think this guy is a Brazilian. I am so happy with this guy; next week this guy needs to score because he worked so hard for the team.
Kudus, who operated on the right of a front three alongside Richarlison and Johnson, played down his role in the goals, giving credit to his teammate’s finishing ability.
I think it was a brilliant finish. I do not think it was a perfect cross, but he made it look so good. It is good to set up the strikers; I am here to serve them
Reflecting on his move to north London, Kudus expressed delight at playing in a system that allows him to entertain supporters while making decisive contributions.
Kudus added.
Part of the main reason I wanted to come here was to play the position I want to play and be in the position where I can entertain the fans because I believe that is what the game is about. But most important is doing it at the right time; it is good we got the win and enjoyed part of the game as well
Tottenham will travel to the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City.