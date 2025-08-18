Hearts of Oak beat Lions to win 2025 Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup

Accra Hearts of Oak clinched the 2025 Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup with a 2-0 victory over Heart of Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday evening.

The match began with a solemn moment as players and fans observed a minute’s silence in honour of the victims of the recent helicopter crash that claimed the lives of several Ghanaians.

Both sides started brightly, creating early chances in a fiercely contested first half. Lions nearly took the lead when Kwadwo Obeng Jr set up Seedorf Asante, but the forward failed to convert in a one-on-one situation with goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

Hearts responded with dangerous moves of their own, with Francis Duku delivering threatening crosses and coming close himself, only to be denied by goalkeeper Jason Nettey.

Moments later, Duku turned provider, setting up Hamza Issah with a pinpoint delivery, but the striker surprisingly missed from close range.

At the other end, Lions’ Ishmael Addo rattled the Phobians’ defence, narrowly missing the target after a well-worked team move.

Hearts eventually broke the deadlock through new signing Frank Doku, who pounced from close range to give the Phobians the advantage.

Issah then redeemed himself with a composed finish, lifting the ball over Nettey to make it 2-0 before halftime.

In the second half, Hearts pushed for a third goal, with Doku and Issah again coming close, but both missed the target.

Lions also threatened through Atta Agyei, whose cross-shot narrowly missed Asare’s post.

The match ended 2-0, sealing victory for Hearts of Oak, who lifted the prestigious Gbese Mantse Homowo Cup.

Both clubs will take positives from the fixture as they prepare for the upcoming GHALCA Top Four tournament, scheduled to begin on Wednesday, 20 August 2025.

What's Next?

Both teams will use the GHALCA Top Four as their final preparation ahead of the new season, which kicks off in September.

Hearts of Oak, under the guidance of coach Didi Dramani, will be targeting a strong campaign with hopes of competing for the Ghana Premier League title.

Meanwhile, Heart of Lions will focus on building momentum as they aim to secure their stay in the top flight.