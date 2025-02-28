It’s very tough to replace Asamoah Gyan—Kwesi Appiah

Former Black Stars striker Kwesi Appiah has expressed his belief that Ghana has yet to find a suitable replacement for the legendary Asamoah Gyan following his retirement.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time top scorer, left an indelible mark on the national team, and Appiah, who played alongside him at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), understands the challenges of filling such a significant void.

Speaking to Flashscore, Appiah emphasised the rarity of producing a striker of Gyan’s calibre and quality.

It’s a very tough task to replace someone of his calibre and quality. That type of striker and character is not produced that often.

The 34-year-old acknowledged the emergence of promising talents like Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo but stressed the importance of consistency in their performances.

At this moment in time, you have a player like Kudus and potentially Semenyo, who are playing really well for their clubs. We’d hope they can eventually have that type of level and consistency for Ghana to help lead the team to glory as Asamoah Gyan so often did.

Ghana’s national team has struggled to establish a dominant attacking force in recent years, with the absence of a prolific goal-scorer like Gyan becoming increasingly evident in their performances.

Appiah, who currently plays for Boreham Wood in England’s National League, highlighted the importance of strong leadership and team cohesion for the Black Stars’ success.

As the search for a new talisman continues, Ghana remains hopeful that one of its emerging talents can step up to replicate Gyan’s monumental impact on the international stage.

Jordan Ayew is set to be named Black Stars captain

In related developments, reports indicate that Jordan Ayew is set to be named the permanent captain of the Black Stars, replacing Thomas Partey.

Ayew, who has been a consistent performer for the national team, will be assisted by Alexander Djiku in a leadership reshuffle aimed at strengthening the squad’s dynamics.