Premier League: Liverpool vs Bournemouth - Match preview, H2H & prediction

Liverpool enter the 2025/26 Premier League season as strong title favourites, a status they haven’t held in years. Under Arne Slot, the Reds cruised to last season’s crown, finishing 10 points clear at the top despite a winless run in May.

Last summer saw just one signing, Federico Chiesa from Juventus, but this transfer window has been a different story.

Slot, working closely with Sporting Director Richard Hughes, has addressed key weaknesses by investing over £200 million in Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

More arrivals could follow before the window closes.

With potential changes to nearly half the starting XI, expectations remain high for Liverpool to defend their title.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have endured a tough summer. Key departures include Kepa Arrizabalaga returning to Chelsea after his loan, Dean Huijsen joining Real Madrid, Kerkez moving to Liverpool, and Illia Zabarnyi signing for Champions League winners PSG, meaning four of last season’s starting back five are gone.

So far, their only additions are Djordje Petrovic from Chelsea and Adrien Truffert from Rennes.

Head-to-Head Record

Bournemouth have won only two of their last 20 meetings with Liverpool, with their most recent draw dating back to the 2016/17 season. Since then, the Reds have dominated, winning 12 of the last 13 clashes and scoring 42 goals in the process.

