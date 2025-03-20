President Mahama delivers special message to Black Stars ahead of World Cup qualifiers

President John Dramani Mahama made a surprise visit to the Black Stars during their training session at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Addressing the players and the technical team, President Mahama acknowledged the team’s recent struggles but expressed confidence in their ability to turn things around.

We didn’t qualify for the AFCON. But even when we qualified for the AFCON, we crashed out very early the last time. And so we haven’t given up on you. We still believe that the Black Stars can find its glory again. And it’s dependent on you, the technical team, and the management committee.

The President also reminded the players that while the nation stands behind them, their success ultimately depends on their commitment and effort on the pitch.

The goals will come from these feet that are right here. And so it takes sacrifice. It takes strength. We all like to watch you when you play for your teams, and we expect that you bring some of that dedication to the national team.

The Black Stars will face Chad on March 21 before taking on Madagascar three days later in Morocco, as they look to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew assures Ghanaians

Meanwhile, Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in Ghana’s chances ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Ayew, who missed Monday's session, was part of the second group of players to join training on Tuesday and Wednesday when the President visited. He was appointed team captain by coach Otto Addo before the World Cup qualifiers.

Although Ayew was previously not part of Otto Addo’s leadership group, he has embraced his new role as captain. Speaking to the gathered crowd after Tuesday's training, he assured Ghanaians of a positive result against Chad.

We know we are in a difficult situation, but we will turn things around and when I see you guys here I know that definitely it is going to be a positive result on Friday.