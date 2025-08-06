Sam George and Ekow Assafuah clash over poor state of Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi

Two members of parliament have been at each other’s throats over the deteriorating state of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Pictures circulating online show the facility, which serves as the home grounds for Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, in a deplorable condition, with the pitch looking pale and with green grass almost non-existent on the playing surface.

This, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, upon visiting the facility on Thursday, July 31, 2025, disclosed that the stadium is unfit to host competitive matches even at the lowest level of football.

He linked the poor state of the pitch to a combination of human negligence and unfavourable weather conditions in the Ashanti Region.

Adding to this, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Youth and Sports Committee and MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, called out the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government for neglecting the stadium after seven months in office.

Sam George and Assafuah clash online

Assafuah called for immediate action to fix Baba Yara on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, adding that Asante Kotoko deserve a befitting stadium to host their upcoming CAF Confederations Cup games.

Baba Yara Stadium remains unfit 7 months into the NDC’s rule. Kotoko deserves better ahead of CAF tourney. Kumasi’s economy and Ghana’s image suffer. We call for urgent action: fund repairs, fix leadership, restore pride. Ghana’s champions need a home!

However, this call was not taken lightly by Ningo-Prampram MP and Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George.

He slammed Assafuah and the erstwhile National Patriotic Party (NPP) government for also abandoning the facility during their time in power.

Sam George commented on his post:

My Honourable brother, you seem to have forgotten you were in charge of the Country for 8 years preceding January 6th this year. Sit back and take lessons in how to serve from us and stop being a naysayer and Jeremiah (in Nana Addo's voice).

