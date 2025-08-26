The guns go silent a while when we play – Kwesi Appiah on coaching war-torn Sudan

Coach James Kwesi Appiah has shared the challenges of managing a national team in the middle of a civil war as his side continues an impressive run at the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

The former Ghana coach has guided Sudan to the semifinals of the competition, which is reserved for players competing in their domestic leagues.

Sudan booked their place in the last four after defeating Algeria 4-2 on penalties in the quarterfinals.

Despite their success on the pitch, Sudan remains mired in a civil war that has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. Appiah admitted the conflict has taken a toll on his squad.

MUST READ: Top 10 Best Universities in Africa According to QS World University Rankings 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to CAF Online, the Ghanaian tactician revealed

Most of the time, we receive messages that one of the boys has lost a relative, but I always remind them: You are the ones who can bring smiles to your people.

He added that football occasionally brings moments of peace in the country.

READ ALSO: African boxers who have won Olympic medals

Even when the fighting continues, when we play, sometimes the guns go silent for a week or two.

ADVERTISEMENT

To inspire his players, Appiah urges them to see themselves like Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese ‘god’, and the Argentinian superhero Lioness, Messi

I tell the players to feel like they are Messi or Ronaldo. They should never belittle themselves. Wherever we play, whether we have supporters or not, we must see it as home. Football is one of the keys that can unlock such wars

READ MORE: Finance Ministry interdicts CAGD staff over payroll fraud allegations

Sudan, unbeaten in the competition so far, will face Mauritania in the semifinals on Tuesday, August 26, at 14:30 GMT.

Do you also want me to prepare a short SEO meta title and description for this straight news version?