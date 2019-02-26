Mahama became the NDC’s presidential aspirant-elect after beating off competition from six other candidates.

He was endorsed by over 200,000 delegates of the NDC during last Saturday’s presidential primaries held at the various constituencies across the country.

The ex-president polled a whopping 213,487 votes, representing 95.23% of the total votes cast.

The other contestants – Prof. Joshua Alabi, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Nurudeen Iddrisu – had 5% of the votes combined.

On Monday, Mahama paid a courtesy call on Rawlings to officially introduce himself as the party’s 2020 flagbearer.

The two former presidents are reported to have discussed matters concerning the growth of the party.

Earlier, Rawlings congratulated Mahama for his victory and urged members of the NDC to unite in restoring the party’s positive image.

In a statement, the former military leader said the party must “work together to re-embrace the NDC’s core principles in a bid to carve a positive message and image for the party.”

“My congratulations to former President J. D. Mahama on his election as the presidential candidate of the NDC.

“My congratulations also go to all the other candidates for the dignified manner they conducted themselves throughout the process and for accepting the results in a mature and good-natured manner,” Rawlings added.

Meanwhile, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, believes Mahama’s massive victory in the NDC primaries is enough evidence that Ghanaians want him as president in 2020.

According to him, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has so far failed to deliver on its campaign promises since assuming office.

“The 95% votes is a reflection of Ghanaians for the return of the NDC and John Dramani Mahama,” Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said.