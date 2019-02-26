The Chairman of the Commission Justice Emile Short said the request if granted will "undermine the structure and orientation of proceedings".

He ruled after Dominic Ayine said he want to cross-examine past witnesses in their testimony given.

But Justice Emile Short in his ruling said "The Commission declines the request by Counsel of Mr. Delali Brempong and Sam George to cross examine witnesses who have offered testimonies."

According to him, the Commission if it allows cross-examination will disrupt the proceedings.

"The work of commission is not to decide what the balance of right and liabilities are between two parties… allowing the request will fundamentally disrupt the proceedings of the commission. The commission has for good reason adopted the inquisitorial approach in its way," he said.