Body of missing Anglogold Ashanti miner retrieved

The body of the Anglogold Ashanti miner who died when a mine caved-in on Tuesday, May 18, 2021has been found.

The mining company in a statement released on Saturday, May 29, 2021, stated that the body of the miner has been retrieved. It however did not give further details about the deceased.

The underground mining pit is part of the concession of Anglogold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine.

“It is with great sadness that Anglogold Ashanti reports that the miner, missing after the geotechnical event at the Obuasi mine on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, has unfortunately passed away. His body was discovered on Saturday, 29th May, by mine rescue team,” the statement noted.

The company further reiterate its commitment to initiative a thorough investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, all mining activities at the company's underground mine has been suspended until further notice.

“A thorough investigation into the incident has been initiated. As previously1 announced underground mining activities were voluntarily suspended at the time of the incident and will remain so pending an in-depth area-by-area assessment of the mine design, mine schedule, and ground management plans, before progressively releasing mining areas for a phased resumption in production”.

Read full statement below;

