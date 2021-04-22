BoG digitising 'susu' system to guarantee safety

Speaking at the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference held recently on the theme: ‘The Role of Financial Inclusion in a COVID-19 Pandemic’, First Deputy Governor of the central bank, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari said: “while new business models are being explored to promote financial inclusion, the Bank is also facilitating the modernisation of indigenous financial services such as ‘susu’ with digital tools”.
