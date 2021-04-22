RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

BoG digitising 'susu' system to guarantee safety

Authors:

Pulse News

The Bank of Ghana has said it is aiming at digitising the ‘susu’ system through its crowd-funding policy.

First Deputy Governor of the central bank, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari

Pulse Ghana

Speaking at the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference held recently on the theme: ‘The Role of Financial Inclusion in a COVID-19 Pandemic’, First Deputy Governor of the central bank, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari said: “while new business models are being explored to promote financial inclusion, the Bank is also facilitating the modernisation of indigenous financial services such as ‘susu’ with digital tools”.

Recommended articles

“It is for this reason that the Bank issued the crowd-funding policy”, he explained, adding that it is “expected to encourage clubs, associations, market women and farmers to work with entities approved and licensed by the Bank of Ghana to provide refined susu services for our people without the need for much physical contact and with strong controls to guarantee safety of resources of participant”.

He also added that though COVID-19 presented its challenges to Ghana as a country and the economy, it also became a potent catalyst for digitisation.

"Let us continue to work together as stakeholders to advance financial inclusion by exploring innovative digital financial services solutions that keep us safe and create economic growth opportunities to improve livelihoods."

Authors:

Pulse News

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home

5 ways to naturally whiten your teeth at home. [eve9world]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)