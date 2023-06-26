Business leaders and institutions honoured at 5th annual HESS Awards

The HESS awards recognizes and honor companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment and achievement in the areas of health, environment, safety and security.

Mr. Hamidu Adakurugu, Director for Finance and Administration at the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations on behalf of the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah reiterated the need for businesses to safeguard the health and safety of people in the world of work.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

He said as a sector, we deem it necessary and appropriate to continuously sensitise businesses on the health, environment, safety and security issues at the workplace as it is the key to building a sustainable safety and health culture. “Most often, businesses view safety and health as a matter of compliance rather than a means of establishing standards. This mistaken belief bears evidence of the alarming rate of work-related injuries and accidents over the years,” he said.

He noted that to address this, there is the need to continually strengthen occupational safety and health management systems (OSHE) interventions to improve safety and health in the world of work.

“Ensuring OSHE would ensure that recent recurrent disasters such as fire outbreaks, gas-explosions, and road accidents, are curtailed to the barest minimum. We must continue to place a high premium on human lives and celebrate individuals and corporate organisations that have demonstrated capacity and willingness to protect lives,” he added.

According to Events Director for HESS Awards, Isaac Adu-Gyamfi, the ceremony is not just about meeting regulatory standards or achieving business goals but rather about a much larger goal.

“Our gathering here today is not about just receiving but rather a responsibility to future generations. It is about creating a world that is sustainable, equitable, and just, and one that allows every person to live a healthy and fulfilling life,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stressed that the purpose of the awards is to ignite more interest from organisations and individuals towards achieving a sustainable world.

“From the development of new technologies to the implementation of best practices, the achievements being honored here tonight have had a positive impact on communities and the environment around the world. They serve as a shining example of what can be accomplished when we work together towards a common goal”.

Awards

This year’s winners included a diverse range of companies and individuals across the country. In addition to the main awards, there were also several special recognition awards given out to individuals who have played significant roles in the HESS sector

Bui Power Authority scooped 6 awards making them the highest winners. The utility service provider picked up the Best Company in Fire Safety and Security Management Practices, HESS Company of the Year, HESS Team of the Year, Sustainability and Operational Excellence Award, with the company’s CEO and another executive picking up individual awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the 5th edition of the HESS awards was a great success, highlighting the important work being done by companies and individuals around the world to promote health, environment, safety and security.

Pulse Ghana

Full list of award winners

Community Involvement Hospital/Clinic, St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Centre; Customer Safety and Security Management Practices, Fidelity Bank Ghana; Eco-Friendly Product Manufacturing/Supply, Poly Tanks Ghana; Employee Safety and Security Management, Access Bank Ghana; Environmental Management Practices, Wilmar Africa; Fire Safety and Security Management Practices, Bui Power Authority; Health & Safety Campaign, African Consumer Product; Health and Safety Management Practices, Interplast; HESS Compliance, Reporting & Monitoring, Blue Ocean Investments; and Warehouse Safety and Security Management, Wilmar Africa.

On-Site Safety Awareness and Communication, Blue Ocean Investments; Process Safety & Quality Management Practices, Masco Foods (KFC); Product Safety & Quality Management Practices, Interplast; Data Security Management Practices, Access Bank Ghana; Employee Health and Wellbeing Initiatives Fidelity Bank Ghana; Construction Safety Company, Mayfar Estates; CSR Excellence Award, Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine; Employee Empowerment Excellence Award, FBN Bank Ghana; Food Facility Excellence Award (Restaurant), Masco Foods (KFC); Food Facility Excellence Award (Catering Services), Extrail Support Services; Food Safety Company (Catering Services), Extrail Support Services; and Healthcare Facility Excellence (Hospital), Sam-J Specialist Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

HESS Company of the Year, Bui Power Authority; HESS Team of the Year, Bui Power Authority; Healthcare Facility Excellence (Herbal Clinic), Medimafo Herbal Clinic (Time Daso); HSE Consulting Firm, JIK Management Consultancy Services; Manufacturing Facility Excellence Award, Interplast; Most Outstanding Contribution For Sustainable Development, Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine; Most Security and Safety Conscious Company, West Africa Gas Pipeline Co; Patient Safety & Security Excellence, Sam-J Specialist Hospital; Sustainability and Operational Excellence, Bui Power Authority; Educational Facility Excellence, Onua Francis International School; Service Station Facility Excellence, Puma Energy Ghana; Most Outstanding Contribution For Energy Conservation, Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana); Best Company in Quality of Service Delivery, National Ambulance Service; and HESS Operational Stability Improvement Award, Volta Aluminium Company.

Special Judges Award

HESS Personality of 2023, Christentus Bangkewa Kuunifaa (Deputy Director, OHS&E, Bui Power Authority); Young Safety Professional Excellence Award 2023, Mr. Emmanual Damoah Nyarkoh (Hse Officer, Drill Masters Africa); HESS Exemplary Leadership Award 2023, Mr. Ishmael Kodzokpo (CEO, JIK Management Consultancy Services); HESS Industry Impact Award 2023 (Herbal & Alternative Healthcare), Dr. Atuahene Boateng Adu Gyamfi (CEO, Medimafo Herbal Clinic – Time Daso); and HESS Industry Impact Award 2023 (Education), Dr. Onua Francis Essel-Okyeahene (CEO, Onua Francis Int. School).