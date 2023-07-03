Cedi classified among ‘worst spot returns’ in Africa – Bloomberg

On the World Currency Ranker the cedis performance placed 17th, depreciating by 11.21 percent.

According to Bloomberg although the cedi lost about 11.21% to the US dollar in the first quarter of 2023, it is still classified among African currencies with ‘Worst Spot’ Returns’.

The cedi ended the first half of 2023 with a better performance recorded than the same period last.

Fitch Solutions has also predicted that the Ghana cedi will end 2023 at a rate of ¢12.40 to one US dollar, which is a significant improvement from the 38% depreciation recorded in 2021.

Despite short-term exchange rate volatility, the cedi is eventually expected to stabilize given Ghana’s programme with the International Monetary Fund.

Currently, the cedi is trading at about GHS 11 to a dollar with analysts predicting that the value of the cedi will further shore up after Ghana received the first tranche of the US$ 3billion US dollar IMF bailout.

The Nigerian Naira is the worst African currency so far this year, according to Bloomberg. It has lost about 39% value to the US dollar. It is followed by the Angola Kwanza and the Egyptian pound with year-to-date losses of 38.8% and 20% respectively.

