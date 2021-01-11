According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), "Chy Century Heng Yue Group Limited/Sairui E-Commerce Ghana Limited is therefore not regulated by the SEC. The General Public is advised to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products."

It said the two entities have not been licensed to invest or trade for returns as mandated by Section 3 of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929).

SEC in a statement advised the public to be cautious with investing in unlicensed products and to consult the SEC through its toll-free line number 0800100065 or mainline number 0302768970-2 to confirm the licensing status of any firm offering products or services relating to investments in the Capital Market.

SEC reassured all market operators, investors, and the public that it is dedicated to ensuring rigorous implementation of all the rules for operators in the capital market in order to promote the orderly growth and development of an efficient, fair, and transparent securities market in which investors and the integrity of the market are protected.