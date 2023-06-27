Dumsor looms as IPPs threaten to cut power by June 30

In an interview on Citi FM on Tuesday, June 27, the CEO of the IPPs, Elikplim Apetorgbor, said the government is yet to begin negotiations for payment, despite earlier indications that talks were underway for restructuring the energy sector debt.

''Basically we are saying that we lack the resources to continue generation beyond 30th June and we are giving them [Finance Ministry] up to March. We didn’t hear from them but the fact is beyond June we just don’t have the resource to continue to supply.”

Mr. Apetorgbor further indicated that they have not been engaged in any negotiations from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as well.

He emphasised the urgent need for action, highlighting that if no remedial measures are taken, they cannot guarantee a stable power supply after June 30.

“We have sacrificed a lot for the economy, the debt in question is already debt we have borrowed from our lenders and we can’t explain to them that we can’t pay because Ghana’s economy is in shambles, they won’t listen,'' Mr. Apetorgbor added.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta recently announced plans for vigorous reforms in the energy sector to address the mounting debts and sustainably reduce losses.