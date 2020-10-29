The Business Traveller Awards are voted for by readers of the magazine, with the results produced by an independent research company, and are widely recognised as the market’s benchmark for excellence. A fixture of the business travel and hospitality calendar for more than 30 years, this year’s awards were based on the survey which took place from April to July 2020 concerning readers’ experiences of the previous 12 months, and before the widespread restrictions on business travel that were imposed by most countries in mid-March.

Julian Gregory, Managing Director of Panacea Media, publisher of Business Traveller said: “The Business Traveller Awards give our readers the opportunity to reward those companies who have provided them with first-class product and service excellence over the previous 12 months. On behalf of our readers, we, therefore, congratulate all the winners and finalists for all they have done to keep our readers and their most frequent customers happy.”

Tom Otley, Editorial Director of Business Traveller said; “At a time when most frequent travellers are working from home, it’s a wonderful break to have something to celebrate, particularly when so many of these winners and finalists are currently going through such a tough time. On behalf of our readers, I’d like to thank all of those involved in the awards, and thank our readers for their voting. Let’s hope the next 12 months bring good news for all of us.”

