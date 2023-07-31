ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana Cake Business Awards: Pelikano Ghana wins Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year

Andreas Kamasah

Pelikano Ghana has won Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year at the just-ended Ghana Cake Business Awards.

This event, organized by Jad Events Ghana, was held at Tomreik Hotel on July 22, 2023.

The aim of the Ghana Cake Business Awards initiative is to acknowledge Cake Business Entrepreneurs in Ghana. It also aims at supporting growing brands in the cake industry of Ghana.

The theme of this year’s Ghana Cake Business Awards was dubbed “Digitization of Bakery in the 21st Century”.

Speaking to Miss Rosemond Addae, Co-Director and Head of Marketing at Pelikano Ghana, she indicated that the Best Cake Accessory Supplier of the Year award won by her outfit was well deserved.

“We thank God for this award and we owe it to all of our customers across Ghana and Togo,” she said.

Miss Addae assured that Pelikano Ghana would continue to ensure high-quality products and service delivery across Ghana.

Pelikano Ghana is the sole distributor of Pelikano Food Products and distributes to wholesalers and retailers in the modern and local trade. Their target markets are bakers, confectionery shops, popcorn vendors, ice cream vendors, Wholesalers and Retailers.

Pelikano Ghana has achieved excellence in quality cake accessory supplies in Ghana, such as Pelik & Kano Whipped Cream Powder, Pelikano Flavored Toppings, Pelikano Bread Improver, Pelikano Cold Glazes, Pelikano Baking Powder, Pelikano Sugar Paste, Cocomek Compound Chocolate and many more.

Andreas Kamasah
