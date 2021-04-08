RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ghanaians should expect systematic power outages in May - Energy Minister

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that Ghanaians will experience erratic and systematic power supply in the month of May.

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.

Pulse Ghana

According to the minister, this will be due to ongoing upgrade works on the Kasoa and Pokuase substations.

Recommended articles

Just two days ago, I received a letter from MiDA [Millennium Development Authority], who are helping upgrade the Pokuase and Kasoa substations.

“They informed me that the progress of the substation is such that in the month of May, there will be systematic power outages, so, we have invited both ECG and GRIDCo and in the light of that, let us sit and plan and communicate with the people who will be affected way before it happens,” he said.

Dr Prempeh made this known at a forum in Accra on Thursday, April 8, 2021.

He opined that his ministry will ensure Ghana Grid Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana do everything possible to minimise the impact of the outages on Ghanaians.

Also, the minister appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with the government as his ministry does all it can to solve the intermittent power outages currently afflicting the country.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

5 co-wives organise surprise party to honour husband for 30 years of peaceful coexistence

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Ethiopian Airlines pilot loses control and mistakenly lands at uncompleted airport (video)

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

When is the best time to introduce bae to your parents?

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty