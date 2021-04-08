Ghanaians should expect systematic power outages in May - Energy Minister

According to the minister, this will be due to ongoing upgrade works on the Kasoa and Pokuase substations.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest Ghanaian Business News & Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that Ghanaians will experience erratic and systematic power supply in the month of May.
Pulse Ghana
According to the minister, this will be due to ongoing upgrade works on the Kasoa and Pokuase substations.
“Just two days ago, I received a letter from MiDA [Millennium Development Authority], who are helping upgrade the Pokuase and Kasoa substations.
“They informed me that the progress of the substation is such that in the month of May, there will be systematic power outages, so, we have invited both ECG and GRIDCo and in the light of that, let us sit and plan and communicate with the people who will be affected way before it happens,” he said.
Dr Prempeh made this known at a forum in Accra on Thursday, April 8, 2021.
He opined that his ministry will ensure Ghana Grid Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana do everything possible to minimise the impact of the outages on Ghanaians.
Also, the minister appealed to Ghanaians to be patient with the government as his ministry does all it can to solve the intermittent power outages currently afflicting the country.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh