Here are the taxes Nana Addo introduced on Ghanaians and businesses since 2017

Kojo Emmanuel

Since taking office in 2017, the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has introduced 50 new taxes.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
This information was highlighted by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Ghana's Parliament.

He criticised these tax measures for placing an additional burden on impoverished Ghanaians and businesses, contradicting the government's earlier promise to shift from a tax-based to a production-based economy.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
This phenomenon of tax introduced has raised alarm among entrepreneurs, economists, and policymakers, prompting a critical examination of the factors at play and the implications for the country's economic future.

Here are some of the notable taxes Nana Addo introduced since 2017:

  1. 3% VAT flat rate
  2. 5% increase in VAT
  3. Make GETFUND & NHIL levies, taxes
  4. 25% increase in corporate tax
  5. 2% Special Import Levy
  6. 1% COVID levy + 3% VAT = 4%
  7. 1% COVID levy on 2.5% NHIL levy
  8. 5% Fiscal Stabilisation Levy
  9. 5% Financial Sector cleanup (collapse banks) recovery levy
  10. 1% E-Levy
  11. 20p levy on a litre of petrol/diesel
  12. 10p Sanitation (Borla) Levy on a litre of petrol/diesel
  13. 18p levy on LPG
  14. 2.5% increase in VAT
  15. Luxury vehicle tax
  16. 50% increase in Call Tax
  17. 30% increase in the Energy Sector Levy (ESLA)
  18. 11% increase in Special Petroleum Tax
  19. 200% increase in BOST margin
  20. 40% increase in Price Stabilization & Recovery levy
  21. 25% increase in Primary Distribution margin
  22. 36% increase in Unified Petroleum Price Fund
  23. Road Fund increase
  24. 10% withholding tax on betting, lottery, etc
  25. 20% increase in tax on betting companies
  26. 35% increase in Income Tax
  27. 3% & 10% withholding tax on assets & liabilities
  28. 25% increase on tax on gifts & gains
  29. Profit before tax levy on companies
  30. 5% tax on companies declaring losses
  31. Tax on motor vehicle benefits
  32. 1.75% tax on bank transfers
  33. 1.75% tax on remittances (borgo tax)
  34. 15% increase in govt fees
  35. 35% increase in corporate tax on mining companies
  36. 22% corporate tax on hotels
  37. Excise duty for owning a car, motorbike, etc
  38. 1% stamp tax
  39. 35% payroll tax (PAYE)
  40. Customs & Excise duty on sachet water, bottled water, malt drinks, beers, wines, spirits, cigars, plastic products, textiles, etc.
