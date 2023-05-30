ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Chinedu Okafor
Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)
Digital Quality of Life (DQL-2022)
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index.
  • The benchmarks measured for this list include internet affordability, internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic security, and electronic government.
  • This list is courtesy of Surf Shark, a cyber security firm located in the Netherlands.

In today's environment, digitization has taken on a status quo role. Many chores that were laborious years ago may now be completed with the touch of a screen.

Recommended articles

Though certain parts of the world have adopted digitization as the standard, others are still having trouble incorporating technology into their daily life.

Surf Shark, a cyber security service company located in the Netherland, released a study, showing countries in the world with the most digitization.

They based their findings on 5 key metrics, including internet affordability, internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic security, and electronic government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collating data on these components, the company was able rank the digital quality of life of countries across the globe.

The 2022 DQL by Surf Shark is the company’s 4th iteration of the study. Since 2019, Surf Shark has been conducting this research, and each year, the list looks a little bit different.

According to the company, “This year’s study includes 7 (6%) more countries than DQL 2021, most of which are on the African continent.”

The company also stated, “Revised from 110 in 2021, the DQL 2022 Index now analyzes 117 countries worldwide according to internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security, and e-government. These pillars have 14 indicators that help measure overall digital quality of life.”

The original list contains 117 countries, 20 of which are African. This list follows up the 10 African countries with the best quality of life list compiled by Business Insider. So without further ado, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rank Country DQL index Rank in Africa Global rank
1. Democratic Republic of Congo 0.1526 23rd 117th
2. Ethiopia 0.2004 22nd 115th
3. Mozambique 0.2035 21st 114th
4. Cameroon 0.2092 20th 113rd
5. Angola 0.2432 19th 110th
6. Zimbabwe 0.2482 18th 109th
7. Tanzania 0.2531 17th 107th
8. Botswana 0.2557 16th 106th
9. Zambia 0.2604 15th 105th
10. Namibia 0.2740 14th 103rd
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023