Though certain parts of the world have adopted digitization as the standard, others are still having trouble incorporating technology into their daily life.

Surf Shark, a cyber security service company located in the Netherland, released a study, showing countries in the world with the most digitization.

They based their findings on 5 key metrics, including internet affordability, internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic security, and electronic government.

Collating data on these components, the company was able rank the digital quality of life of countries across the globe.

The 2022 DQL by Surf Shark is the company’s 4th iteration of the study. Since 2019, Surf Shark has been conducting this research, and each year, the list looks a little bit different.

According to the company, “This year’s study includes 7 (6%) more countries than DQL 2021, most of which are on the African continent.”

The company also stated, “Revised from 110 in 2021, the DQL 2022 Index now analyzes 117 countries worldwide according to internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security, and e-government. These pillars have 14 indicators that help measure overall digital quality of life.”

The original list contains 117 countries, 20 of which are African. This list follows up the 10 African countries with the best quality of life list compiled by Business Insider. So without further ado, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index.

